Senior Farmers’ Market program opens

The Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy is accepting applications for the 2021 Senior Farmers Market Voucher/Coupon Program.

Donna Martin, Extension administrative support associate, said application must be made in person at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy or online at fma.alabama.gov.

“Issuance is on a first-come, first-serve basis until all available funds are expended,” Martin said. “The budget does not allow enough checks to satisfy everyone who wishes to receive the checks and is eligible. Application must be made each year.

To be eligible to receive the Senior FMNP coupons, a person must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application and be eligible on the basis of income. The recipients’ gross household income must not exceed the following limits:

• $1,756.00 monthly for a household of one

• $2,371.00 monthly for a household of two

• $2,987.00 monthly for a household of three

• $3,604.00 monthly for a household of four

• $4,219.00 monthly for a household of five

• $4,835.00 monthly for a household of six

• $5,452.00 monthly for a household of seven

• $6,067.00 monthly for a household of eight

If approved, the vouchers will be mailed to be used at Farmers Market Authority approved markets and roadside stands. The coupons must be expended by November 15, 2021.

“The $30 coupons may be used to purchase eligible foods including fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs from farmers that grow them and are selling them directly from local farmers’ markets and roadside stand, Martin said.

For more information, contact the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985.

or visit the office on South Three Notch Street in Troy.