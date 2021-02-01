Imagi-Con Virtual attracting interest of all ages

If only you could imagine.

And, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library is encouraging people of all ages to stretch their imaginations through participation in the Brundidge library’s Imagi-Con Virtual on Feb. 27.

Karis Nicholson, event coordinator, said interest in the free and online fan convention is being generated among all ages.

“The library staff thought interest would be among old kids, teens and young adults but, surprisingly, we are getting a lot of feedback from older adults,” Nicholson said. “We are hoping that people of all ages will tune in to the library’s Facebook page live where we are talking about topics and interviews about art and poetry that are posted to our website.”

Nicholson said the month of January is coming to a close this weekend and Feb. 27 will not be far away.

“We are looking forward to Imagi-Con Virtual and all that is planned,” Nicholson said. Registration has been extended through February 6. Contact ‘Tupper’ at 334-735-2145 or visit tupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org/imagiconvirtual.html.

Nicholson said activity kits with crafts, snacks and souvenirs may be picked up at the library Feb. 25 through 27.

“We invite everyone to join us February, 27 on our website and Facebook for Dungeons & Dragons, interviews, Facebook live sessions with guest speakers, a digital DJ, artists, authors, online shops, games, activities and lots more,” Nicholson said. “Pre-registration is not required.”

During the weekend of Feb. 27, there will be opportunities to take selfies with hand-painted character stand-ins with backdrop at the Knox Ryals Pavilion on the grounds of the historic Bass House in downtown Brundidge.

“The stand-ins are hand- painted figures with an opening for an individual’s face,” Nicholson said. “Taking selfies will be a lot of fun for all ages and they can be shared on Facebook and let others know about the fun of Imagi-Con Virtual.”

For more about Imagi-Con Virtual visit tupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org/imagiconvirtual.html