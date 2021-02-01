Now due: Second dose vaccines

In mid-January, Gov. Kay Ivey urged Alabamians to be patient amid the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Feb. 1, Corey Kirkland, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District, stopped short of asking for continued patience rather steadiness in the coming weeks.

“Right now, we have 10,000 people in our district that are all due second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Kirkland said. “I just found out that I’m getting enough vaccine to cover the second doses. So, right now, we are not making new appointments until we get these second doses given. It will be a week-to-week thing.”

Kirkland said 1,200 vaccines have been administered in Pike County including 9,200 in the district.

“Pike County has been a top-performing county and we are getting ready to give the second of the two doses,” he said. “When we get to March, we are going to reset so that we won’t have all of the second doses given at the same time. We will alternate days for first and second shots so we won’t have an extended time for either dose.”

Pike County will receive more vaccine in February so that is encouraging.

Kirkland said on-line appointments will facilitate future scheduling appointments.

“Of course, some people would rather make appointments by telephone and that option will still be available,” he said. “Right now, we are working to make sure everyone who is eligible for that second shot receives it.”

At this time, the Pike County Health Department is not making appointments. Those wishing to make an appointment are asked to wait until later in the week or next week.

Byrd Drugs is waiting on another shipment of the vaccine and new groupings at Charles Henderson will begin on Feb. 8.