Martha Ann McSwean, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 84. There will be a small memorial service for her Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Cemetery near Henderson. Ann will be cremated, and her ashes spread at the site of her husband’s grave at the Hopewell Cemetery, and then at her old home place located on County Road 2243, Glenwood. The remainder of her ashes will rest in the old home place, which is the house where she grew up, and where she was married.

Ann is survived by her son, Malcolm McSwean, of Troy; two step-children, Billy McSwean and Linda McSwean Bruner; and their children and grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews, Shana Warren Murphy, Jeff Warren, Andy Warren and Brad Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Dewey “O.D.” Warren and Lourue Gibson Warren; two brothers, Joseph William Warren and Randolph Warren; and her husband, John “Johnnie” McSwean, who she married in 1964.

Ann was born on March 24, 1936, in the Goshen/Cedarsville area. She graduated from Goshen High School. She graduated from Troy State Teacher’s College with a B.S. in Education, and then went to receive a Masters degree in Education from the University of Alabama. She taught first and second grade at Montgomery and Troy city school systems for 30 years before retiring in 1988. After retirement, she spent eight years working for Troy State University supervising student teachers. Because of her lifetime devotion to education, she and Malcolm recently set up the Martha Ann McSwean memorial scholarship fund at Troy University to give a scholarship to Troy Department of Education graduates who wish to pursue a Masters in Education at Troy University. Ann was a member of several civic groups in Troy and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy.

The family would like to thank Jimmy, Dale, Claire, and Dr. Eric Law for the care they gave her while staying at the Noble Manor assisted living facility here in Troy, the staff of the Luverne nursing home for her short stay there, and the staff of the Luverne hospital during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Free Roaming Felines Foundation (210 West Orange Street Troy, AL 36081) or to the Hopewell Cemetery Trust (C/O Bernard Richburg, 8091 County Road 2290, Goshen, AL 36035). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net.