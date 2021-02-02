Patriots to host signing ceremony

It will be a day of celebration at Pike Liberal Arts when five football players put pen to paper to sign scholarships during a signing ceremony on Wednesday morning.

It’s sure to be a packed house when Jay Taylor, Elijah Caldwell, Caleb Guice, Peyton Dicks and Derius Northcutt all sign inside the Patriot gymnasium.

All five Patriot players announced their commitment earlier this month. Guice and Dicks will be attending Independence Community College in Independence, Kan. Caldwell and Northcutt will be heading to Faulkner University in Montgomery and Taylor will be playing for Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kan.

All five players will have the opportunity to sign in front of loved ones, friends, coaches, teachers and administrators on Wednesday morning.All five players played a key role in the Patriots winning their first state championship since 2009 last fall.The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.