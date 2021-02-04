Trojans travel to Statesboro to take on the Eagles

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team puts their winning streak on the line on Friday and Saturday when they travel to take on Georgia Southern.

The Trojans (11-4) arrive in Statesboro, Ga. on a seven-game winning steak. They are in first place in the Sun Belt Conference East Division with a 7-1 record.

The Trojans are coming off a road sweep of Appalachian State last weekend. The Trojans outscored the Mountaineers 154-112 in the two-game series last weekend.

The Trojans last lost in the conference opener against Appalachian State. In their seven-game winning streak, the Trojans are averaging 85 points per game.

The Trojans have one of the nation’s top rebounders in Alexus Dye. The senior is averaging nearly 12 rebounds per game and has 176 rebounds. Dye also leads the Trojans in points, averaging 16.5 points per game. Tiyah Jonson and Tyasia Moore are also averaging double figures with 13 and 10.5 points per game.

In Troy and Georgia Southern’s previous series this season, the Trojans swept the Eagles wining by scores of 87-70 and 82-69.

The Eagles are 3-5 in conference play this season. They are coming off a series split at home against South Alabama in Statesboro.

A’Tyana Goulden leads the Eagles averaging 10.9 points per game. She is the only Eagle player averaging double figures.

Game times are set for 5 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.