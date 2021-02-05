Local teams begin postseason play

The high school basketball regular season as come to a close and the postseason is ready to take center state.

The 2021 postseason is set to begin on Monday. The AHSAA member schools will begin area tournaments and the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will begin play in the AISA Elite 8 on Monday and Tuesday.

Both the Pike Liberal Arts boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the Elite 8 this season. The Lady Patriots will open up their postseason when they take on Monroe Academy at the Crampton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Patriot boys will take on Monroe Academy on Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m. inside the Multiplex.

Both teams advanced past the Elite 8 last season. The Lady Patriots advanced to the Final Four and the boys advanced to the championship game.

The Charles Henderson boys and girls basketball teams will host their area games this season. The second seeded Trojan boys will host Andalusia on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on Greenville in the area championship on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

The top seeded Trojan girls will continue their title defense on Thursday when they play the winner of Andalusia and Greenville in the area championship beginning at 5 p.m.

The Pike County boys will also look to defend their state championship. They will begin their postseason as the number two seed in Area 4. They will open up the tournament against New Brockton on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. in Brundidge.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of top seeded Opp and fourth seeded Goshen which will be played on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. in Opp.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs finished as the top seed in Area 4 this season and the Goshen Eagles finished as the third seed.

The Lady Bulldogs will host New Brockton on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Goshen and Opp, scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in Opp, in Brundidge.