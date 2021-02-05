Troy’s winning streak snapped with loss to GSU

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team saw their lengthy winning streak snapped with a 96-91 loss to Georgia Southern on Friday night in Statesboro, Ga.

The loss for the Trojans snapped a seven game winning streak. It’s their first loss since they dropped the conference opener against Appalachian State.

The loss drops the Trojans to 11-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play.

The Trojans had four players finish in double figures. Tiyah Johnson led the way with 17 points, Felmas Koranga finished with 12 points and Janiah Sandifer and Alexus Dye each had 10 points. Dye, for the 13th time this season, finished with a double-double after she finished with 14 rebounds.

The Trojans allowed the Eagles to shoot 51 percent on Friday night, while they shot 48 percent.

The Trojans never led in their game against the Eagles and the game was tied twice. Troy turned the ball over 19 times and the Eagles turned those turnovers into 28 points. The Trojans forced 17 turnovers leading to 13 points.

Troy will conclude their series with Georgia Southern on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m.