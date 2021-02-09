CSX to work on railroad crossings in Banks, Brundidge, Ozark

CSX Transportation will be closing several crossings in Brundidge and Banks for repair in the coming days.

According to a statement from CSX, “This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. Please note the expected closure dates. Each crossing will be closed for two to five days depending on the maintenance work that needs to be per-formed.”

Dates of road closings are estimated and not exact dates of closure for each crossing. Work may begin before of after the listed dates.

According to the statement, the followings crossings will be closed:

Banks

• SR 201 (directly off Alabama Highway 93) will close around Feb. 15

• Pike County Road 4404 (right off Alabama Highway 93) will close around Feb. 15

Brundidge

• Pike County Road 4408 (off of Alabama Highway 93) will close around Feb. 15

• Wood Road (between North Main Street and Railroad Avenue) will close around Feb. 15

• College Street (between North Main Street and Railroad Avenue) will close around Feb. 15

• East Troy Street and Alabama Highway 10 (between Church Street and Railroad Avenue) around Feb. 15

• Pennington Street and Johns Street (between Church Street and Hardshell Road) will close around Feb. 15

• Pike County Road 4423 (between Church Street and Hardshell Road) will close around Feb. 15

In addition, several road closures will take place in Ozark:

• Dean Edmonds Road (near Dale County Road 214) will close around Feb. 17

• East Roy Parker Road and Dale County Road 36 )between North Union Avenue and Woodland Hills Drive) will close around Feb. 18

Peacock Parkway (between North Union Avenue and Larkin Street) will close around Feb. 18

• East Broad Street (between Clinton Place and Jones Street) will close around Feb. 18.

• Bermuda Street and Alabama Highway 27 (near Atlas Street, Bingham Avenue and Church Avenue) will close around Feb. 18.