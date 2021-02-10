Bulldogs advance to area final

The Pike County Bulldogs are heading back to the area championship after they defeated New Brockton 70-39 on Tuesday evening in Brundidge.

The Bulldogs will travel and play Opp in the area championship on Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs had 10 of their 11 players score in their win over New Brockton.

Ian Foster led the way for the Bulldogs, finishing with 14 points. Foster scored eight of his 14 points in the first half. Amaghie Lampley and Omar Cumberbatch each finished with nine points.

The Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 35-17 in the opening half. The Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 28-15 in the third quarter and extended their lead to 31 points at 63-32.