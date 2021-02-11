An artist’s homage to ‘home’

For Amanda Kitty Smothers, there’s no place like home. And, those who are fortunate to call Troy, Alabama “home” seem to have a special attachment to this place.

For sure, Smothers has.

Often, she takes a walk down memory lane and, then, she visits downtown Troy and relishes in the realization that the downtown area has maintained the same hometown atmosphere as in yesteryear.

“I grew up in the countryside and it took a planned-out 20 miles to get to Troy,” Smothers said. “There, the clerks in the stores were your neighbors and friends, your class-mates’ mamas and daddies. And, Troy is just as warm and friendly and familiar now as it was when I was growing up.”

Smothers said most people are probably as proud of their hometown, as she is of hers.

“But, my hometown is especially special,” she said. “In 2016, my parents lost their home and all their possessions to fire. We were grateful that no one was hurt but the loss of personal items and family photographs was devastating. But our friends and neighbors wrapped their arms around my parents and took care of their needs. My parents were overwhelmed at the giving spirit of our small town.”

The City of Troy is celebrating its 178th year and Kitty Smothers, artist, has painted “a little homage” to her hometown, featuring a small section of the downtown square. The painting features Byrd’s Drug and Douglas Brothers Jewelry, which are two landmark businesses around the square. Who has not craved a milkshake or a chicken salad sandwich from Byrd’s or been thrilled by a gift of a gold watch or ruby ring from Douglas Brothers?

Kitty Smothers’ downtown design has been so well received that it is also captured on coffee mugs and note cards.

For the love of hometown, Kitty Smothers is also planning to create more paintings of local landmarks.

“I anticipate doing more plein air paintings around town and in the Pike County country sides, Smothers said. “That’s a way I can share my love of my home town.”

Visit Kitty Smothers at www.kittysmothers.com.