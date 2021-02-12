Bulldogs fall late to Opp

The Pike County Bulldogs fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Opp Bobcats, 61-60 in the Class 3A Area Championship on Friday nigh in Opp.

The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter leading 47-40. The Bobcats outscored the Bulldogs 21-13 in the final quarter and took home the area crown.

The Bulldogs will advance to next week’s sub-regional playoff, but they will have to play the game on the road.

Zakevin Pennington scored six first quarter points for the Bulldogs and Pike County went into the second leading 16-14. Makhi Leverette knocked down two 3-pointers and finished the second with eight points. The Bulldogs went into halftime leading 34-25.

The Bulldogs were outscored 15-13 in the third quarter, but were still able to carry a seven-point lead into the fourth.

Ian Foster and Pennington each scored four points in the quarter, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the surging Bobcats.

Pennington finished with a team high 16 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Cumberbatch added 10 points, Foster had nine points, Leverette finished with eight points and Amaghie Lampley had seven.