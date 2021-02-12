COVID vaccine plan expands

The Coronavirus has been with us for nearly an entire year and I have been writing with weekly up-dates.

My goal in doing these weekly updates is to update Troy and surrounding communities on the status of this deadly virus. Troy Regional has taken the lead in collections and testing of over 20,000 patients during this pandemic time and now we have moved forward into the vaccination process and have currently vaccinated nearly 600 healthcare workers, first responders and other front-line personnel.

On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey approved the expansion of the state’s vaccine plan to include even more people including teachers and those over 65-years-old.

Troy Regional will continue to partner with other local providers to do whatever is needed to get “shots in arms” as quickly as possible.

Last week I wrote about the addition of the COVID-19 infusion drug Bamlanivimab (Bam) and the great results we are seeing. To date, we have infused more than 35 individuals, and none have required hospitalization thus far. As I reported, this is a great step in reducing the number of admissions related to the COVID-19 virus and the horrible effects some are seeing.

Some good news is being reported by the CDC, as they are seeing a drop in cases which is encouraging. However, the new variants in the COVID-19 virus are starting to spread throughout the country and is expected to be the predominant virus.

What the new virus will bring or how it will affect us is yet to be seen. It’s still important to take all precautions to protect yourself from infection.

As busy as the COVID-19 19 virus has kept us, Troy Regional Medical Center continues to move into the future with new treatments and technologies, equally important to the care of our community.

This week, Dr. Robert Liljeberg will perform a new procedure at TRMC that has never been performed here. Troy Regional has acquired the MAKO robotic system providing robotic arm assisted surgery for joint replacement. This robot is the same equipment that you find in any large academic hospitals and systems in the country.

Dr. Liljeberg, an accomplished orthopedic surgeon at Troy Regional, has success-fully performed hundreds of these joint replacement surgeries in the past but with this new technology, the precision is even greater. This new technology now eliminates the need to travel to Montgomery or Birmingham to have your joint replacement.