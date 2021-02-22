Gaming, anime, comics and fun for all ages

Excitement is building as the countdown continues to the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s Imagi-Con Virtual on Saturday.

The Brundidge library has a full day of virtual activities and events planned for creative, expressive people.

Karis Nicholson, project coordinator, said Imagi-Con Virtual is an all-ages fun convention for gaming, anime, comics or anything you can imagine,

“The goal of Imagi-Con Virtual is to bring the community together by offering experiences, both fun and educational, that inspire others to create and to explore the world around them,” Nicholson said. “We hope that Imagi-Con builds on Tupper’s vision of a community full of curiosity and a love of learning.”

Imagi-Con Virtual will feature live speakers, specially tailored quizzes and online escape rooms, how-to craft videos and D&D video chat sessions.

Imagi-Con Virtual will also feature artists, authors and online shops.

Nicholson said Java Moody, president and co-founder of 321 Productions has visited the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and will be a contributor to the library’s first Imagi-Con event.

Seth Nicholson, a longtime dungeon master and con enthusiast will host multiple one-shot D&D sessions throughout Imagi-Con Virtual.

DJ Hendock will also be the featured musical guest, so, Nicholson said Saturday will be a jam-packed adventure for all who participate.

Imagi-Con Virtual is brought free to the public by the staff of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge.