Banks School to hold walk-through

Banks Middle School will host a walk-through of the Pike County School System’s oldest school building on March 6 and March 7.

The school in the Banks Community has been the hallowed halls for thousands of children since 1930 when it was the “new school”’ in Banks. However, the school building was not located at the original school site which was on Church Street.

Tammy Calhoun, Banks Middle School teacher, said many have expressed a desire to re-visit the historic Banks School one last time before it is demolished to make room for the new $6.6 million Consolidated Banks School.

The Banks School Walk-Through will be from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 6 and from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.

“Everyone who has attended Banks School or taught there or anyone with any connection to Banks School is invited to participate in the walk-through,” Calhoun said. “We want everyone to have an opportunity to walk the hallways, to visit their classrooms and the auditorium where assemblies were held and basketball games were played.”

Calhoun said light refreshments will be served and there will be time for reminiscing and photo taking and for saying individual goodbyes to an old friend.

“At the walk-through, we will have a very limited number of T-shirts with an image of Banks School for sale,” Calhoun said. “But we will take pre-orders for the T-shirts and also for com-memorative bricks from the school.”

Calhoun said, when the school is demolished, a pallet of bricks will be reserved to be engraved and sold.

“Commemorative bricks and T-shirts may be pre-ordered at the walk-throughs,” she said. “But the purpose of, the reason for, the weekend walk-throughs is to give those with a history at Banks School one last opportunity to visit the school and to say goodbye to a place that is very special to all of us who have been a part of the Banks School story.”