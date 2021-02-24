ADPH to resume vaccinations in March

According to the Alabama COVID-19 Distribution Dashboard, during the week ending Feb 20Vaccin, the number of Moderna vaccines administered in the state was 81,197. Additionally, the number of Pfizer vaccines was 53,684.

Corey Kirkland, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District, said, slowly but surely, the COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, providing greater protection against the coronavirus. However, herd immunity, at best, would be a year or more away.

“Right now, it looks like the Pike County Health Department will be administering first doses in March and second doses in April,” Kirkland said. “May could be the next month for first doses.”

Kirkland suggested that those who are attempting to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine contact the Alabama Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Check and Schedul-ing Portal at alcovidvaccine.gov or the Pike County Health Department at 566-2860 and dial “O.”

Kirkland said it is most important that those scheduled to receive the second vaccine do not cross over to another site.

“If you got your first vaccine at a pharmacy, go back to the same location for the second dose,” he said. “The second dose has already been scheduled for you and it is most important that there is no confusion with those second doses.”

Kirkland said COVID-19 testing is being expanded in an effort to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As the number of cases of the virus come down, Kirkland said it is important to remain diligent in wearing masks, keeping social distance, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

“We are getting more shots in the arms and that is making a positive difference,” he said. ‘Efforts to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into production is promising for June or July but we will not see millions of doses on the shelves immediately because J&J is waiting for the go-ahead before it ramps up the numbers. But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the one and done vaccine, could be a game changer for us as all three providers would be putting vaccines on the shelves.”