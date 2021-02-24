Sign up for a higher education: Some colleges offering free applications

By Huck Treadwell

This week, some Alabama higher education institutions will be waiving application fees for colleges and universities.

The state’s second Free Alabama College Application Week for the school year will run through Feb. 26. Troy University will be among the universities participating.

“Troy has participated for four or five years in the fall state sponsored free application campaign, however due to the nationwide trend of traditional college bound students applying to college much later this year, ACHE proposed a second free application week,” Tiffani Stephens Schmidt, director of enrollment services, said. “We are encouraging high school seniors and traditional transfer students to take advantage of this additional opportunity for possible admission to Troy.”

Schmidt said if applicants have questions about this campaign or any admissions inquiries, they can contact us at 1-800-414-5756.

During the week, high school seniors will have the opportunity to apply to participating colleges and universities throughout the state. Higher education institutions waiving the application fee include:

• Alabama A&M University

• Alabama State University

• Auburn University at Montgomery

• Coastal Alabama Community College

• Enterprise State Community College

• Huntingdon College

• Jacksonville State University

• Miles College

• Marion Military Institute

• Shelton State Community College

• Snead State Community College

• Spring Hill College

• Stillman College

• Talladega College

• University of Alabama

• University of Alabama in Huntsville

• University of West Alabama

• University of Alabama at Birmingham

• University of Montevallo

• Wallace Community College-Dothan

• Wallace State Community College