Troy applies for recycling grant

By Huck Treadwell

The Troy City Council approved the Environmental Services Department to apply for a grant for the city’s recycling program.

Shelby Tuck said the state grant was awarded annually from a pool of money funded by tipping fees at landfills and said the city wasn’t required to match any funds for the grant. He said the application would be for $179,000 and be used to purchase a forklift, covered and uncovered hoppers and trailers for the recycling program.

The City also approved naming an industrial access road connecting Kimber America to Trojan Way to Kimber Way.

Troy Municipal Airport was also approved to apply for a $23,000 COVID-19 grant for operational expenses and preventing the spread of pathogens related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council also approved Troy Mayor Jason Reeves to write a letter of support for the Pike County Commission for a CARES Act grant application.

The council also approved the demolition of dilapidated property located at 610 N. Three Notch St., 406 Park St. and 133 Montgomery St.