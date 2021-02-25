Girl Scouts to set up booth for annual sale

The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Sale will end on March 7 so, time is short to stock freezers with enough of one’s favorite cookies to last until next year.

Troy Girl Scout Troop 9815 will have a cookie booth at Walmart from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Orders for the cookies may be placed by calling 334-482-2248.

Toia Mc-Phail, Troop 9815 leader, said the good news is that her troop has cookies to sell but the sad news is the very popular caramel chocolate chip cookies are sold out.

“But, we do have all eight of the other cookies including the ever-popular Smores that will be retired this year,” McPhail said. “So, this will be the last opportunity to get the Girl Scout Smores.”

On the last weekend of the cookie sale, Troop 9815 will have a Girl Scout Cookie drive-thru from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 in the parking lot of the former Food World location.

“If the response to the drive-thru sale is good, we will continue to sell cookies for another hour or so,” McPhail said.

The troop leader expressed appreciation to all those who have supported Troop 9815’s cookie sale.

“With Covid-19 restrictions, we have been limited in how we could sell cookies this year,” McPhail said. “But people have been very supportive and we hope to sell more cookies Saturday at Walmart and then at the drive-thru on Saturday, March 6. We will continue to take cookie orders until the sale ends on March 7.”

McPhail said the money Troop 9815 receives from the cookie sale is used for troop activities.

“The Girl Scouts decide how they want to use the money, whether they want to do something here or go out of town,” McPhail said. “Of course, going camping is always a popular choice.”

The troop will purchase cookies to present to their Hometown Heroes.

“Their Hometown Heroes include our first responders and they will take Girl School Cookies to them as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for all they do to protect our community,” McPhail said.