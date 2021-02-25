February 25, 2021

The Troy Police Department obtained two images from security cameras of a suspect in a theft at CVS Pharmacy on Feb. 23.

TPD searching for theft suspect

By Huck Treadwell

Published 11:14 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Troy Police Department is searching for a suspect that was captured on video during a theft at CVS Pharmacy.

The TPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, the TPD secret witness line at 334-566-5555 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

According to Chief Randall Blair, officers responded to a report of a theft at CVS Pharmacy, located on the 100 block of U.S. Highway 231 South, on Tuesday. The theft occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m.

Blair said officers were able to determine a black male entered the business and took a large amount of cash. According to Blair, the suspect was caught on camera and was wearing black pants, a dark colored pull over with a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes.

