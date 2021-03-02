Trojan basketball teams gearing up for conference tournament

Postseason basketball has arrived in college basketball and Pensacola, Fla., will play host to the Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament starting this Friday.

The Tournament will be played in two different venues next week. The Pensacola Bay Center and Pensacola State College’s Hartsell Arena will share the tournament. Both tournament championships will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The tournament will feature each Sun Belt Conference team in a single elimination format. The top two seeds in each division earn a first round bye.

The Troy women’s basketball team earned a first round bye after securing the top overall seed in the tournament. They finished the season 19-5 overall and a league best 15-2 record. This is the second straight season the Trojans have earned the top overall seed in the tournament. After winning the regular season championship last season, the Trojans were set to be the top seed in the tournament before the rest of the season was shut down to COVID-19.

The Trojans will play their tournament game on Saturday, March 6 against the winner of Texas State and Georgia Southern. Game time is set for 11 a.m. The Trojans are in search of their third Sun Belt Tournament title since 2016. A championship will guarantee a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Trojan men arrive in Pensacola after closing out the regular season on a seven-game losing streak. Their last win came on Feb. 5 against Georgia Southern.

The Trojans, with a 4-12 conference record, finished with the leagues worst record. They will be the sixth seed in the East Division and will take on University of Texas-Arlington on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

The first three rounds can be seen on ESPN+. The men’s championship can be seen on ESPN2 on March 8 beginning at 6 p.m. The women’s title game will be on ESPNU on March 8 beginning at 1 p.m.