Troy University offering COVID-19 vaccine

Troy University will serve as a distribution center for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning March 4 at 9 a.m.

The university announced the partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday. Vaccinations will be administered at the Troy University Health Center, adjacent to the Trojan Center, on the Troy campus. The university received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Distribution of the vaccines will adhere to the current guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The ADPH is currently in Phase 1C of its distribution plan. Those eligible for vaccinations include anyone 65-years or older and the following select groups:

• First responders

• Corrections officers

• Food and agriculture workers

•U.S. Postal Service workers

• Manufacturing workers

• Grocery store workers

• Public transit workers

• Childcare Workers

• People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)

• Judiciary (including, but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

• People with certain medical conditions, as outlined by the state’s plan

To receive a vaccination, people are required to submit a COVID-19 Vaccination Request to Troy University by visiting to covid.troy.edu. After submitting personal health information the applicant will be asked to schedule an appointment from an available list of dates and times. For more information, call 800-414-5756.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 1,403,845 COVID-19 doses delivered to Alabama with 944,795 doses administered. To date, 627,092 people have received one or more doses with 316,059 people completing the vaccine series.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Alabama has a population of 4.9 million people. That puts 6.4 percent of the state’s population as receiving a complete vaccination and 19.2 percent of the population has received a partial vaccination.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 1,403,845 COVID-19 doses have been delivered to Alabama, which would increase the number of people partially vaccinated to 28.6 percent of the state’s total population. To reach the 28.6 percent mark, there are still 459,050 doses left to be administered.