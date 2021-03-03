Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament gets underway Thursday

The 20th annual Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament is upon us as the Charles Henderson Trojans host nine teams in the three-day tournament.

The Tournament will be played at two different venues this season. Charles Henderson’s Hogan’s Hole will be the main venue during the tournament, but Troy’s University’s Riddle-Pace Field will also host a pair of games on day one.

The tournament will feature Charles Henderson, Ariton, Prattville, Pike Road, Robertsdale, Shelby County, Lee, Bibb County, Opelika and Early County.

Day one will feature a pair of games including Charles Henderson taking on Ariton at Riddle-Pace Field beginning at 5 p.m. They will be followed by Shelby County taking on Prattville beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule will include six games including Charles Henderson taking on Prattville at 1:30 p.m. and Shelby County at 4 p.m.

The Tournament will close on Saturday with eight games. Charles Henderson will close out their tournament with a game against Lee beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s action will also include a pair of Pike Road games. The Patriots are coached by former Pike Liberal Arts head coach Allen Ponder.

Admission will be $6 on Thursday and $10 on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament go towards a fund for scholarships for CHHS senior players.