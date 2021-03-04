Human Society seeks new members

For the members of the Humane Society of Pike County, it’s time to renew memberships and for others to become members.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said memberships remain at $15 a year for individuals and $25 for families.

“Our membership chairperson, Joette Booker, and I will mail the hard copies of our membership cards,” Brockmann said. “We have a group of very dedicated and hardworking members and I can never say how much they are appreciated. They are making a positive difference in the care and control of unwanted and unloved animals.”

Brockmann said the HSPC can always use new members.

“We can never have too many members,” she said. “Our humane society is very active and the more members we have, the more we can do. Memberships are so important and were never more important than during the pandemic. Dues, memorial donations for humans and pets, and general donations enabled us to continue working our Trap/Neuter/Return Program this year and also assistant some families in need.”

The Humane Society of Pike County has an annual spay/neuter program for dogs and cats that is available to Pike County residents and Troy University students. The program pays $50 on each procedure at any one of the participating veterinary clinics in Pike County.

The society’s TNR (Trap/Neuter/Return) Program humanely traps feral cats, spays/neuters, vaccinates against rabies and returns them to their colonies to live out their lives.

“We also have a Families in Need program that provides assistance to families that love their animals but, for some unforeseen circumstances, are not able to care for them,” Brockmann said. “Through the program, we were able to assist several families during the pandemic.”

A $15- or $25-dollar membership goes a long way in supporting the programs of the Humane Society of Pike County.

“We need and appreciate new members and welcome them with open arms,” Brockmann said.

To become a member of the HSPC visit the humane society’s website at pikehumane.org or send a check to the HSPC, PO Box 296, Troy, AL 36081.