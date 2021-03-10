Trojans fall to No. 21 Auburn

The Troy Trojans fell to the No. 21 Auburn Tigers 3-0 on Wednesday night at the Troy Softball Complex.

The loss drops the Trojans to 16-5 on the season. It’s Troy’s second loss to Auburn in the last week. They fell to Auburn last Thursday night in the Auburn Invitational.

Leanna Johnson got the start for the Trojans. After Johnson held the Tigers scoreless in the first two innings, she allowed three runs on five hits in her five innings of work.

The Tigers scratched across the first run of the game in the top half of the third inning on a bases loaded walk. One inning later, Makenna Dowell smacked a two-run home run off the scoreboard in right field to bring the score to 3-0.

Libby Baker came in to pitch the final two innings for the Trojans. She allowed one hit and two walks, but kept the Tigers off the scoreboard.

The Trojans finished with just two hits. Katie Webb and Katie Lively each had a hit for the Trojans.

Troy will open conference play this weekend when they travel to Arlington on Saturday to begin a three-game series against UT-Arlington.