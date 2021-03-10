Troy Council approves pollution report, uniforms

The Troy City Council held a brief meeting Tuesday night to approve some housekeeping measures.

Brian Chandler, the city’s general manager of utilities, had a couple of items on the agenda for approval of the council. The first was the submission of a report on the city’s municipal water pollution program to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Chandler said the report detailed all of the municipal water testing for the 2020 calendar year.

Chandler also requested the council renew the three-year contract with UniFirst, of Dothan, for uniform services. He said UniFirst participates in nationally bidding for uniforms, so the city doesn’t have to let bids for uniforms.

He said over the past three years, the price increase for uniforms had been negligible. He said at most, the cost may have increased a few hundred dollars since the previous contract was awarded.

The council approved both measures.

In closing comments, Councilmember Stephanie Baker mentioned Pike County Lake had reopened and the Troy Public Library had resumed normal hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. The library still requires patrons to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.