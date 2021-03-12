Janice Walters Davis

Janice Walters (Gilbert) Davis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and His eternal rest on February 23, 2021. She was 84 years old.

She is survived by her three children, Joanna (David) Stockman of Tallassee, Alabama, Carolynn (Bruce) Hilt of Navarre, Florida, Tom (Wendy) Gilbert of Johns Creek, Georgia, her 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Julian Davis, and by her sister Joan Walters Mathison.

Funeral services were Friday, February 26, 2021, at Corbitt’s Funeral Home, 205 N Maple Street in Tuskegee. Visitation was at 1 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with the the Rev. Dr. John Ed Mathison officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago,IL 60601 or donations can be made online at: act.alz.org.