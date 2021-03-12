Nancy Dunn Harrell, age 69, a longtime resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. A family graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Averyt Walker officiating.

Nancy was raised in the Josie community of Pike County, Alabama, and a graduate from Pike County High School. She has long been a beloved staple in the Troy community and a favorite recruit for creative projects, as she was a vivid painter and an amazing floral designer who shared her talent at many special occasions. Her natural creative ability was most definitely a gift from God. Nancy’s love for her family and friends was boundless and to know her was to love her dearly.

Mrs. Harrell is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike Harrell; daughter, Leigh Anne Harrell (Tommy) Windham; granddaughters, Anna and Sarah Windham; sisters, June (Jon) Barker, Sue (Ricky) Culpepper, and Helen (Matt) Colley; and her constant companion, Daisy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Katie Dunn.

The family wishes to extend many heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice Compassus for their attentive and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society (C/O Pike County Relay for Life, 1100 Ireland Way, Ste 300, Birmingham AL 35207). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrell family.