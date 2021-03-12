Trojans fall to Tulane

– Troy fell in the series-opener against Tulane Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field. The Trojans battled for six innings, but the Green Wave managed to pull away late to win, 9-4.

Drew Frederic posted a 2-for-4 night at the plate, his fifth multi-hit game of the season, while William Sullivan went 1-for-2 with an RBI double. Four Trojans recorded a double in the game while six of nine starters registered a hit.

Orlando Ortiz retired the side with a groundout and a pair of strikeouts to open the game. Frederic singled to third base to win an 11-pitch at-bat before advancing to second on a wild pitch, but the Trojans would leave him stranded in scoring position.

The Green Wave threatened in the second inning after a leadoff double and two hit batters, but Ortiz evaded trouble with his fourth strikeout of the game. Tulane eventually crossed the first run of the game on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the third inning.

Tulane extended its lead to 2-0 after Hayden Hastings homered to right-center field to lead off the fourth inning.

Dalton Sinquefield led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to right field and advanced to second on an error before Nic Nolan laid down a beautiful bunt single. Tulane starting pitcher Braden Olthoff’s throw to third went past the third baseman in an attempt to get Sinquefield out, but obstruction was called and he was sent home for Troy’s first run of the game.

Sullivan then roped a double over the left fielder’s head to score Nolan and tie the game at 2-2. A hard-hit line drive from Frederic was caught by the third baseman, who then threw out Sullivan to complete the double play and end the inning before the Trojans could do any more damage.

Tulane regained the lead in the seventh after a costly Troy throwing error allowed two runs to cross, followed by an RBI single by Frankie Niemann that made the score 5-2. The Green Wave then extended their lead to 9-2 with a four-run eighth inning.

Back-to-back doubles from Rigsby Mosley and Frederic pushed a run across for the Trojans before Frederic was eventually brought home on a sac-fly from Logan Cerny to cut into the deficit. The Trojans were unable to muster a rally in the ninth as they fell, 9-4.

In his fourth start of the year, Ortiz allowed two runs, struck out seven and walked two in 4.1 innings before being relieved by Marquez Oates . Oates fanned one batter in one inning before giving way to Kyle Gamble (0-2) who struck out two of the three batters he faced. Despite facing only three batters, Gamble was tagged with the loss after giving up a single, that eventually scored to break the 2-2 tie.

Lance Johnson and Matt Snell each tossed an inning apiece before Ryan Fultz made his first appearance of the season and struck out two and forced a pop-up in the top of the ninth.

Olthoff (2-0) threw seven innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out nine to earn the win for the Green Wave.