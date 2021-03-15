Fair to return in October

The Pike County Fair is coming to town October 5 through 9 and already excitement is building.

Neal Sneed, president of the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club, said club members made the decision to host the fair based on Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to remove the mask mandate on April 9 and the increasing availability of the coronavirus vaccines and positive indicators.

“With the recent good weather, rentals at the Pike County Fairgrounds have been increasing. We had 17 rentals last weekend and 14 the week before,” said Kathy Sneed, club secretary. “Many people have been asking about the fair, hoping that it’s coming. The Troy Shriners are excited and we are getting ready to go.”

Neal Sneed said Modern Midway will be the contractor for the 2021 Pike County Fair.

“We have been very pleased with Modern Midway, Sneed said. “The midway is fun and exciting for all ages. The company will bring some additional new rides this year,” Sneed said.

Kathy Sneed said, already, a variety of entertainment is being lined up for the five nights of the fair.

“Entertainment is a big fair attraction,” she said. “The exhibits and community and business sections are also popular. And, of course, the livestock barn is a big attraction. The plan is to continue with the things that have been successful over the years.

“Of course, we don’t know what’s ahead but, if things continue the way they are now, with the available vaccines and if people continue to be cautious, then things should continue to improve and we should have a great county fair.”

Neal Sneed said the decision to host the Pike County Fair in 2021 was made dependent on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) regulations in October.

“We will follow the guidelines of the CDC,” he said. “But right now, we are moving ahead with plans to open the doors on October 5 and look forward to all the fun and excitement of the Pike County Fair.”