Mr. Ho’s holds ribbon cutting

Troy’s original Chinese restaurant reopened a couple of weeks ago, and new owner Juan Coronel held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate the occasion.

“I’m very excited and thankful for the opportunity,” Coronel said. “Everybody in Troy knows Mr. Ho’s. It was the first Chinese restaurant in Troy.”

Coronel said he learned to cook Chinese cuisine from his uncle, who was a cook at the original Mr. Ho’s. Coronel went on to be the cook at Mr. Ho’s from 1997 though 2008.

Coronel said he loved Chinese cooking and worked at Mr. Ho’s so he could learn to be a better cook. When Mr. Ho’s closed it’s doors in Troy in 2008, Colonel took what he had learned and opened his own Mr. Ho’s in Elba in 2009.

“I’m very, very passionate about what I learned about cooking at Mr. Ho’s,” Coronel said. “Troy is very important to Mr. Ho’s. For many, many years, Mr. Ho’s had really good customers. When people eat good food, they come back. And, I felt it was time for Mr. Ho’s to come back to Troy.”

Coronel said his menu includes the original recipes from the original Mr. Hos.

Mr. Ho’s is located at 1400 S. Brundidge St., in Troy. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mr. Ho’s phone number is 334-566-4140.