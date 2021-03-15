March 16, 2021

Saupe no hits the Rebels in 12-0 win

By Mike Hensley

Published 9:20 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Blake Saupe threw a no-hitter in Goshen’s 12-0 win over Zion Chapel on Monday night in Jack.

With the win, Saupe and the Eagles Improved to 4-1 on the year.

In his seven innings of hitless baseball, Saupe walked three batters and struck out 13 Rebel hitters.

The Eagles scored in all but two innings on Monday night including four runs in the top of the first inning.

Bryce Williams went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with an RBI. Peyton Stamey went 3-5 with three RBI and a run scored. Nicholas Waters picked up two hits and two RBI. Tyler McLendon, Carson Williams and Jeff Warrick all had two hits for the Eagles in the win.

 

