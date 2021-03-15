Varsity Patriots sweep Edgewood

The varsity Patriot baseball and softball teams swept Edgewood Academy on Monday night in Troy.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots scored 14 runs in the first two innings and went on to defeat the Wildcats 14-4 in five innings. The Lady Patriots scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Wildcats 6-1.

After scoring five runs in the first, the Patriots scored nine more in the second to pull away from the Wild Cats.

The Patriots fell behind early when the Wildcats posted the first two runs of the game in the top of the first inning. JD Wilson allowed two hits in the inning, but an error by the Patriot outfield led to both runs being unearned.

The Patriots got both runs back and then some in their half of the first inning. 11 batters came to the plate for the Patriots in the inning. Levi Sikes drove in the first run with a bases loaded walk and later came around to score on a wild pitch. Arden Wiser singled to left, allowing Drew Nelson to score the leading run for the Patriots. By innings end, the Patriots had an RBI single by Mario Davenport and a bases loaded walk by John Lott.

After holding the Wildcats off the scoreboard in the second, the Patriots scored all nine of their second inning runs before recording an out. The Patriots had four hits in the inning including a home run by Scott Taylor Renfroe and a grand slam by Walker Stallworth.

Edgewood added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Patriots wouldn’t let them get any closer.

Wilson pitched all five innings and allowed just two earned runs, four total on five hits. He struck out eight batters.

Hunter Keenan finished the day 2-3 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. Renfroe added three RBI to go along with his home run and Stallworth finished with four, courtesy of his grand slam.

Tied at one with the Wildcats after four innings, the Lady Patriots scored two in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to pull away from Edgewood.

Ally Rushing pitched seven innings and earned the win for the Patriots. Rushing allowed one run on five hits and struck out four.

Amity White finished 2-4 at the plate with three runs scored. Ally Rushing went 1-4 with two RBI. Emily Bryan and Grace Rushing each picked up a hit and an RBI. Emily Dean picked up a hit and a run scored.