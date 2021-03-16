Eagles defeat Daleville, 20-2

The Goshen Eagles scored 11 second inning runs and defeated Daleville 20-4 on Tuesday afternoon in Daleville.

The Eagles extended their winning streak to four games and are now 5-1 on the season.

The Eagles scored four runs in the first to gain the early advantage before putting the game out of reach with an 11-run second.

Bryce Williams got the start for the Eagles and pitched one inning. He allowed one earned run, two total. He walked two batters and did not allow a hit. Hunter Nobles and Nicholas Walters also pitched for the Eagles.

Tyler McLendon scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Carson Williams. Brian Saupe and Walters later scored on passed balls. Will Snyder closed out the inning with an RBI single.

After allowing Daleville to score two runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Eagles tallied 11 runs on 11 hits in the second. Carson Williams, Jeff Warrick, Saupe, Bryan Williams, Andrew Galloway, McLendon and Walters all had RBI hits in the inning. Carson Williams and Warrick each had two RBI hits in the inning.

The Eagles added a run in the third on a single by McLendon.

Goshen scored their final four runs in the fourth inning. The Eagles had RBI by Saupe, Galloway, McLendon and Carson Williams.

Walters finished a perfect 4-4 at the plate with two RBI and three runs scored. McLendon, Carson Williams and Peyton Stamey each had three hits for the Eagles. Warrick, Snyder and Galloway all had two hits.

The Eagles will be back in action on Friday when they host Highland Home in Goshen.