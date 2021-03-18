Extension to hold ‘Money Smart’ workshop

The Pike County Extension Office will kick off a “Money Smart” online workshop on March 25 and April 1.

The topics will be “Credit Reports, Scores and Managing Debt” on March 25 and “Savings Plans” on April 1.

The “Money Smart” courses will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each workshop.

“The courses are free and will be delivered via Zoom,” said Abbie Peters, Pike County Extension agent. “Those who would like to participate but don’t have access to the Internet or Zoom may call the Pike County Extension Office and we will be able to accommodate their needs in the office during the times of the course.”

The Extension office may be reached at 334-566-0984.

Peters said registration is required for the workshop. Registration is free by visiting aces.edu/go/PikeCo-MoneySmart.

Those who have questions about the “Money Smart” online workshop may contact Peters at the Pike County Extension office at 334-566-0985.