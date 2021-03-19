Lady Trojans defeat Providence

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans used two big innings in their 12-7 win in five innings over Providence Christian on Friday afternoon.

The Trojans improved to 4-8 on the season with the win.

The Trojans used a four-run fourth inning and a six-run fifth inning to pull away from Providence Christian.

Molly Garrett got the start for the Trojans. Garrett pitched five innings for the Trojans. She allowed four earned runs, seven total and nine hits.

Garrett put the Trojans up early with a single to right that allowed Ashlyn Shaver to score. One inning later Dakota Berry doubled Charles Henderson’s lead with a double to center field.

After Providence Christian cut the Trojans’ lead in half at 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Trojans responded with a four-run fourth inning. Heather Maxwell drove in the first run with a bases loaded walk. One batter later, McKenzie Cain reached via an error that allowed three Trojan runners to score, putting Charles Henderson up 6-1.

The Trojans had RBI hits in the fifth inning by Madison Allen, Maxwell and Madison Stewart and increased their lead to 11 at 12-1.

Providence Christian scored six fifth inning runs to pull to within five, but couldn’t creep any closer.

The Trojans finished with 13 hits. Stewart finished 3-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Stella Gilbreath, Shaver and Garrett each had two hits.