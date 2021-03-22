Truck struck, damaged at Brundidge railroad crossing

A Troy man walked away with minor injuries after colliding with a train in Brundidge on Sunday afternoon.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James, Kevin Perkins, of Troy, was traveling west on Johns Street and his vehicle was struck by the train. Marquez said it appears that Perkins attempted to beat the train across the track, but didn’t make it.

James said Perkins suffered minor injuries in the collision and left the scene of the accident. James said officers were later able to locate Perkins and he was charged with leaving the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said the train resumed operation around 6:20 p.m. During the stoppage, the train blocked most railroad crossings in Brundidge, including the crossing on Alabama Highway 10 between Brundidge and Clio.

The accident is under investigation by the Brundidge Police Department.