Troy Bank & Trust to host blood drive

Troy Bank & Trust is hosting a LifeSouth Blood Drive on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at their Mortgage Center located on 615 Park Street in Troy, Alabama.

LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. To participate, donors must be in good health, show a valid photo I.D., weigh at least 110 pounds and be 16 years or older. 16-year-old participants must bring a written parental permission to donate blood.

All contributors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and will receive a free cholesterol screening, along with a complimentary recognition gift.

For more information, please email Dianna Lee at dlee@troybankandtrust.com or call at 334-807-5113.