Aaron to leave PCCOC

Emily Aaron, Pike County Chamber vice president, has accepted a contract position with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery.

The essential functions of her job will be assisting with travel arrangements, record destruction projects and approving expense reimbursements for travel.

Aaron said she was not looking to leave the Pike County Chamber but, when the unexpected opportunity came, it was one she could not turn down.

“I had interned with Hyundai in 2018 and worked in the public relations department and made many friends and formed relationships there,” Aaron said. “I told them if there was ever an opportunity for me, I would be interested. While it is bittersweet to leave the Chamber after three years of dedication, I know I am leaving it in good hands with a strong president and a supportive board of directors.”

Aaron grew up in Mobile and came to Troy in 2015 to pursue an undergraduate degree in Global Business Marketing.

“In the summer of 2018, I was the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Public Relations intern and worked with the public relations department,” Aaron said. “I gave tours of the manufacturing facility and assisted with community affairs. I then decided to stay in Troy and pursue a masters of business administration. I worked for the Sorrell College of Business in the communications department under Tara Morelock.”

Aaron’s educational and work success led to the opportunity to work for the Pike County Chamber of Commerce in May 2019.

“I have loved serving Pike County,” Aaron said. “It has been a great learning experience and an eye-opening experience. I love living in Troy and I’m not ready to leave. I will continue to live here and go to church here and shop here. I don’t see myself leaving any time soon.”

Donna Horn, past Chamber chairman, said she enjoyed working with Aaron and she will definitely be an asset to her new job.

“We will definitely miss her and wish her all the best,” Horn said.