Ag plant sale Monday

The Pike Agriscience Academy on the Goshen High School campus will host its annual plant sale Monday, March 29 through April 1 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Masks are required along with social distancing and other mandates of the Center for Disease Control, said Jamie Rich, Pike Agriscience Academy program facilitator. The plant sale will take place outside the greenhouses.

“The plants are expected to go fast,” Rich said. “We will be open for business as long as we have plants until the sale ends on April 1.

The plants available for sale will include Boston ferns, $12; Macho ferns, $20; succulents, two for $10; asparagus ferns, $10 for hanging baskets and $15 for pots; heartleaf philodendrons, $10; tomatoes, $3 per six pack or $18 a flat; and sawtooth oaks from 1 to 2 feet tall, $20.

“The plants were grown by Pike Agriscience Academy and Goshen Agriculture Department students who are taking dual enrollment and high school plant science classes,” Rich said. “The students grew the plants from seeds, plugs, or cuttings. They have been responsible for all stages of growth with each plant in the greenhouse setting.”

Rich said through General Horticulture, Vegetable and Orchard Crops, Fundamentals of Agriculture, Intermediate Agriculture and Middle School Agriculture classes, students have learned about growing media, the different forms of propagation, plant nutrition, plant structure and function, and more.

Other courses offered are Advanced Agriculture, Orientation to Agriculture Occupations, Introduction to Animal and Dairy Science, Floral Design, and Landscape Design and Maintenance.