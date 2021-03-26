Chamber tees off for cause

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Spring Open at the Troy Country Club on Monday, May 3.

Chamber Vice President Emily Aaron said the Spring Open four-man scramble is a fun day of networking on the green and swinging for(e) a cause.

Aaron said golfers are encouraged to register now because slots are filling up.

“We normally have 18 to 20 teams and the slots fill very quickly,” Aaron said, adding that

team members and handicaps may be added at a later date if the teams are not yet formed.

Registration options for the Spring Open are, for a team with two mulligans per player, $580 and a team with no mulligans, $500.

Aaron said the golf tournament and the banquet are the Pike County Chamber’s annual fundraisers and support the Chamber’s programs and membership events.

“This year, we are changing the times of our two annual fundraisers,” Aaron said. “The golf tournament is being held in the spring and the banquet in the fall. Hopes are that, by fall, it will be possible to host an indoor event and everyone can come together for our annual banquet.”

But, for now, spring is a great time to be out on the beautiful course at the Troy County Club, Aaron said.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Annual Spring Open are available and include Title Sponsor at $2,000; Cart Sponsor, $600; Green Fees Sponsor, $600; Happy Hour Sponsor, $500; Lunch Sponsor, $500, Hole-in-One Sponsor, $400; Closest to the Pin Sponsor, $300; Longest Drive Sponsor, $300; Range Ball Sponsor, $300 and Hole Sponsor, $200.

Aaron said door prizes, donated by small, local businesses, will add to the fun of the Annual Spring Open.

She expressed appreciation to the event sponsors, local businesses and the teams that will tee off in support of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on May 3 at the Troy Country Club.