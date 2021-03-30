11-year-old lays claim to top title at 2021 Jr. Beef Expo

Pike County youth Greer Jones exhibited the overall Grand Champion Market Animal at the 2021 Jr. Beef Expo (JB) at Teague Arena in Montgomery March 18 through 20.

Jones, an eighth-grader at Ariton Elementary School, has been showing cattle since he was 7-years old.

“I have learned so much about the livestock industry,” Greer said. “My cows have taught me the importance of hard work, determination, and patience. I have to feed every morning at 6 o’clock before I go to school and I have to work their hair, clean their beds, and exercise them when I get home from school. Then, before I go to bed they have to be fed again.”

Even though showing cattle is a lot of hard work Greer said it’s fun because he gets to do it with his family.

“My dad, mom and older brother, Bowen, help me a lot,” he said. “Uncle Ethan, Aunt Taylor and my cousin Lawton are a big part of our show team, too. It’s awesome working together in the barn with my family. Everyone pitches in to help get everything ready for me to show. I have made a lot of friends and I love spending time with them at shows and I also enjoy the way we all encourage and cheer for each other.”

Greer said Shelby Windham helped him learn how to show.

“During COVID, Miss Shelby helped me get Oso, my steer, broke,” Greer said. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know if I would be where I am today. She comes to shows and teaches me how to improve as a showman and cattleman.”

Greer said he feels blessed by the support from the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattle Women.

“Our team of Pike County kids is really good and we try our best to represent Pike County the best that we can,” he said.

Greer said he never imagined that he would win the state show as an 11-year-old and it’s still hard for him to believe.

“My momma tells me every day when we are in the barn to work hard and stay humble…and this is something I try to do,” Greer said. “I know that I love the livestock business and that one day I hope to make it part of my career.

“My parents didn’t grow up showing cattle so we still have a lot to learn, but we are going to keep working hard and learning everything we can.”

Greer’s hope is that other kids, who might want to try something new and different consider showing a goat, lamb or a cow.

“The Pike County goat program really changed my life,” he said. “It got me interested in livestock and now I have found something that I really love to do. I am thankful for all of the people who made the state show such a success for me and I thank God for blessing me with the gift to be able to show cattle. I can’t wait for next year.”