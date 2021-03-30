Robert Irvin, a resident of Troy, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation for Mr. Irvin was held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 10-11a.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. A private family service followed.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Nikki (Todd) Williams, Brittney Irvin (Adam) Linzey; three grandsons: Zack Williams, Tyler Williams, Bryce Williams and sister, Diane Sherman.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda McLeod Irvin.

Robert was a man who loved his family, his horse, Ben, and his best friend, Tink. He was a great man with many stories, memories, and a love for western movies, old time music, Gun Smoke & Copenhagen. He was a long-time truck driver traveling to all states in the U.S. In doing so, he made many trucker friends even after retiring he talked to them every day. He would often talk about how he missed driving his Peterbilt and his cow hauling days out West. He is smiling ear to ear because he is finally whole again and after 18 years is finally reunited with his wife.

The family would also like to thank Encompass Health and his special nurse, Nicki Bailey, for their tremendous support, encouragement, and attentive care.