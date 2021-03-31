Man flees from TPD; search continues

Troy Police looking for a man that fled from officers Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Randall Barr, officers attempted to take Jamarius Kevante McIntyre, 24, of Troy, into custody on a failure to appear warrant for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Barr said McIntyre fled the scene and was last seen running into a wooded area between Enzor Road and Oak Park Drive. Barr said McIntyre has five outstanding misdemeanor warrants with Troy Municipal Court.

Barr said if anyone sees or knows of he whereabouts of McIntyre, he asks hat they contact the Troy Police Department or other local law enforcement agency. Information can be called into the Troy Police Department Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555 or the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.