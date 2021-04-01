Easter Bunny makes early visit at Troy Health and Rehabilitation

The Easter Bunny came around a little early this year to visit the residents at Troy Health & Rehabilitation.

Leigh Anne Davis, branch director for Encompass Health Hospice, and Pam Reeder, branch director for Encompass Home Health and Hospice, put their heads together and thought outside the box to come up with a way to do something special for the residents at Troy Health & Rehabilitation.

Davis said thinking outside the box was necessary because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect. She said they were looking for a fun idea that would follow protocols and keep the residents safe.

They decided to invite the Easter Bunny to bring his pony and greet residents through the window at Troy Health & Rehabilitation.

“We were looking for ways to be innovative but with all the restrictions we were limited in what we could do,” Davis said. “We wanted to do something to bring some joy and fun to the residents at Troy Health & Rehabilitation. Encompass wanted to do something for the community because we enjoy being part of the community.”

So, on Thursday morning Davis and Reeder enlisted the aid of Encompass Health Hospice Area Manager Clay English. Reeder dressed up in an Easter Bunny Costume and the three braved the chilly morning breeze and walked around the outside of the building, knocking on windows and greeting residents at TH&R.

“We’re just trying to do something nice for the residents,” Davis said. “I think the staff enjoyed it as much as the residents did.”