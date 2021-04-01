Huner, Trojans pick up win over area foe Greenville

Brady Huner earned a complete-game victory as Charles Henderson High won its first Class 5A, Area 3 contest of the season with a convincing 10-3 win over Greenville Thursday night in Troy.

Huner allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out four for the Trojans, as the bats got runs early and often.

Improving to 1-0 in the area, CHHS travels to Greenville on Friday for a double-header, or only one game if CHHS wins the first contest.

CHHS jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when J.B. Sanders reached on an error, Darryl Lee doubled to deep right field, with Ben Reeves, Will Templin and Damian Hart all reaching base and scoring in the inning.

Lee reached on a fielder’s choice and scored in the second inning, while Cobie Cantlow and Brady Barron both scored in the third inning for a 7-0 Trojan advantage.

Greenville picked up two runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 7-2, but CHHS got both of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth as Cantlow singled and scored on a bases loaded walk with Lee at the plate.

Templin walked and scored on a double by Hart in the bottom of the sixth, with Greenville tacking on their final run of the night in the top of the seventh inning for the 10-3 final.

Hart had two hits for the Trojans on the evening, while Lee, Bailey Sparrow, Cantlow and Barron had one hit each.

CHHS is at Greenville again on Friday, and will travel to Andaluisa on Monday.