Patriots remain on top of the polls in AISA

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their latest state rankings on Thursday and two familiar teams remain in the top spot.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots baseball and softball teams remain in the number one spot in AISA. It’s the second-straight week both teams were ranked number one at the same time. The Charles Henderson Trojans were not ranked in the top-10 in Class 5A, but they did receive votes. The Ariton Purple Cats checked in at number seven in the rankings in Class 2A.

The Patriot baseball team, at the time the rankings were released, had a record of 12-4-1. They defeated the Wiregrass Kings on Thursday to improve to 13-4-1. Last Friday the Patriots defeated Pace 5-4.

The rest of the top 10 include Glenwood (23-7), Bessemer Academy (19-5), Lowndes Academy (13-6), Macon East (17-6), Patrician (11-4), Autauga (10-4), Wilcox Academy (11-5), Jackson Academy (11-1) and Chambers (10-4).

The Lady Patriots were 18-7 on the season when the rankings were released. They picked up a shut out win over the Wiregrass Kings on Monday and led Morgan Academy 12-0 before rain canceled the rest of the game after just one inning of play on Tuesday.

The rest of the top 10 includes Macon East (23-9), Clarke Prep (20-5), Bessemer Academy (12-3), Glenwood (18-11-1), Hooper Academy (16-9), Edgewood (14-13), Southern Academy (15-3), Lakeside (11-13) and Abbeville Christian (12-10).

The Trojans are 10-13 overall this season. After the rankings were released they defeated Greenville in their area opener on Thursday evening. The Trojans played Greenville in an area doubleheader on Friday.

Russellville (19-4) is the top ranked school in Class 5A. Andalusia (14-5), Leeds (18-4), Rehobeth (11-3), Madison Academy (14-8), Alexandria (12-5), St. Paul’s (11-5), UMS-Wright (12-7), Holtville (15-6) and Shelby County (11-7) round out the rest of the top 10.

Ariton is 11-7 on the season. St. Luke’s (14-3) is ranked number one in the state. Westbrook Christian (13-6), G.W. Long (11-7), Spring Garden (14-8), Mars Hill (13-10), Decatur Heritage (16-4), North Sand Mountain (8-1), Ider (16-6) and Colbert County (20-5) are also in the top 10.