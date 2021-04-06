Mary M. Bray, 76, a resident of Troy, formerly of Brundidge, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 pm at Mt. Olive Assembly of God with the Rev. Ashley Faulk and the Rev. Jimmy Helms officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Assembly of God Cemetery in Brundidge with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5 pm until 8 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

She is survived by her son: Billy Wayne Bray of Brundidge; daughters: Michelle Bray Sessions of Jack, Melody Bray Stansberry of Troy; grandchildren: Jeremy Bray, Kristena (Roger) Marler, Michael (Tami) Sessions, Ethan (Jennifer) Sessions, Corey Sessions, Michaela Stansberry; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother: Wallace (Erma Sheffield) Mobley; sister-in-law: Kathleen Davenport; brothers-in-law: Bobby (Mernette) Bray, Randolph (Effie Jo) Bray; sister-in-law Morrell Mobley; a host of nephews and nieces, and dear friend Gloria Wesley.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Billy D. Bray; parents: Alto Mobley and Ibera Mobley Green; step-father: Milton Green; in-laws: J.D. and Lucille Bray; son-in-law: Park Sessions; infant great grandson: Gavin Marler; brothers: Sherman Mobley and James Mobley; sisters-in-law: Dean Mobley, LouNell Mobley and Sue Mobley; brother-in-law: Eugene Davenport.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Bray, Michael Sessions, Ethan Sessions, Corey Sessions, Jeff Mobley, and Ken Bray. Honorary pallbearers will be Kristena Marler, Michaela Stansberry and Jaden Bray.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved with her whole heart as she joyfully served in her church and community to show the love of Christ to everyone. She and her husband had a desire to mentor, teach and work with the youth of the church by being available to them, going to youth camps and just loving them, which she continued to do after his passing. She was Gran not only to her grandchildren, but to many others who she had a profound impact in their lives. She worked in the church wherever she saw a need, whether teaching a Sunday

School class, loving on the babies in the nursery or cleaning the fellowship hall after a church lunch or get together. She served many years in Mt. Olive Assembly of God Women’s Ministries helping with their famous camp stew sales to support missions locally and around the world. Later in her life, Mary, became a part of the Brundidge Historical Society where she made many new friends as she worked with the We Piddle Around Theater and the Peanut Butter Festival. She loved working with these programs as she had the opportunity to meet people from all over the country. She also volunteered with the Friends of the Library at the Troy Public Library. She always loved to read so when this opportunity opened for her, she was able to expound on that passion especially by reading her beloved Amish stories.

Mary was loved beyond measure by many and will be greatly missed.