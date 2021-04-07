Full hearts, empty bowls: Salvation Army food bank fundraiser Friday

What better on a rainy day than a bowl of piping-hot homemade soup.

And soup and more soup is what is on the table Friday at the annual Empty Bowls Luncheon that benefits the Pike County Salvation Army.

The luncheon is set for Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bush Baptist Church Christian Life Center at 605 George Wallace Drive in Troy. Tickets are $20.

Kim May, director of the local Salvation Army Service Center in Troy said the luncheon offers 20 different homemade soups, stews and chilies on its soup bar to be enjoyed come-and-go or on-site. Bread, dessert and beverage also come with the lunch.

“Whatever your choice,” May said. “Some might prefer take-outs while others enjoy the socially-distant opportunity to dine with friends and enjoy the music of Ed Whatley, guitarist and vocalist.”

But either way, May said each ticket holder is invited to select a hand-crafted, “empty,” clay bowl to take home as a reminder that millions of people go to bed hungry each night and many of them right here in Pike County.

The Empty Bowls Luncheon also has a large selection of bid bowls hand-crafted by local clay artists including Larry Percy, Walter Black, Drew Black, John and Millie Biggie, Judy Baxter, Carter Sanders and art students at Pike County High School.

May forgot to mention that she, too, has a hand-crafted bowl on the bid table.

All proceeds from the Empty Bowls Luncheon support the Pike County Salvation Army’s Food Pantry.

“The need for food among our friends and neighbors is always present,” May said. “But this past year, the need has been even greater and it continues to be. Many people, especially the elderly, are having a difficult time, paying their bills. Some are having to decide between paying their utility bills and having prescriptions filled. The Salvation Army stands ready to help those in need. Empty Bowls is our largest fundraiser, next to the Red Kettle Campaign, so we depend on it greatly to meet the needs in our community.

“Support of Empty Bowls is greatly needed and very much appreciated. We invite everyone to our Empty Bowls Luncheon on Friday. Each $20 donation goes a long way in helping those here in Pike County who are need.”