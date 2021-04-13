June Faulk Schroder, 85, a resident of Troy, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Memorial Services for Mrs. Schroeder will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12pm in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, with Dr. Ross Lankford officiating. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 11-12pm

Born on February 9, 1936 in Samson, AL to JP and Marie Faulk. She graduated high school from Sullins Academy in Bristol, VA. After high school she attended both the University of Alabama and University of Auburn. After college she attended and graduated from Grace Downs Airline and Modeling School in New York City. Upon graduation from Grace Downs her working career began as a flight attendant for Capitol Airlines where she met her husband of 63 years Gene Schroeder. After her time as a flight attendant, she made the career decision to become a schoolteacher. She then attended Troy State University where she received her master’s degree in education. Her teaching career began at D.A. Smith Middle School in Ozark, AL where she taught 8th grade English for 25 years. Throughout her teaching career she won many awards including who’s who among American teachers in 1990 and served as president of Troy State Graduate School. After her working career ended Mrs. June enjoyed being a servant to the community. She lovingly donated her time to Troy Health and Rehabilitation and Proudly served as a Sunday school teacher of the Colley class at First Baptist Church for many years. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Gene M. Schroeder; children: Traci Easterling (Clay), Vikki Pridgen (Ronald), Gene Schroeder II; grandchildren: Caitlyn Simpson Dodds (Stuart), Sydney Schroeder, Olivia Schroeder, Claire Simpson, Rachel Pridgen, Daniel Pridgen, Anna Pridgen; brothers: Joe Faulk (Peggy), Johnny Faulk (Mary Jean); sister-in-law, Cornelia Faulk along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Colley Class. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Troy Animal Rescue Project.